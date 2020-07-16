Pakistan Renews Pepsi Deal Despite Previous Claim That Brand Had 'no Interest' In Doing So

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was struggling to find a sponsor ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. However, the authorities have now managed to get one in time. According to sources, the PCB had recently agreed to sign a deal with Transmedia for a much lower amount than the board desired. Transmedia was the only company that showed interest to be Pakistan team's sponsors during the bidding process.

According to Outlook.com, a PCB source said that Transmedia had offered 600 million PKR (₹270 million) for a three-year deal for the main logo on Pakistan team’s jerseys and kits. The source added that the PCB after facing disappointment on several fronts had decided to sign a one-year deal with Transmedia for 200 million rupees (₹90 million) on a pro-rata basis. The PCB had already been receiving 150 million rupees (₹67.5 million) annually from Transmedia for being their associate sponsors.

Pakistan cricket sponsors: PCB signs one year deal with Pepsi as the principal sponsor

Now, in another development, the PCB has announced Pepsi as the principal sponsor of the Pakistan cricket team till June 30, 2021 ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. The two parties have enjoyed a long-lasting partnership with Pepsi sponsoring the Pakistan national cricket team several times in the last two decades or so.

The PCB was involved in a three-year deal with a global beverage brand worth $5.5 million (₹410 million) for the logo on Pakistan’s jerseys and kits. The contract expired in June and the PCB chose to not renew it since they were offering only 30 per cent of that amount. However, they have finally cracked another deal for one year but specific details haven't been disclosed.

Saad Munawar Khan, Marketing and Franchise Director at PepsiCo Pakistan, said that they are proud to continue their much-cherished journey with Pakistan cricket as the principal partner of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team. He added that Pepsi, Pakistan cricket and their passionate supporters are all part of one family and they are very excited to see their champion cricketers taking the field and making the country proud with stellar performances.

PCB's Commercial Director Babar Hamid spoke about their association with Pepsi saying that Pepsi has been their valued partner since the 1990s, during which period they have shared great on-field memories and they look forward to that continuing over the next 12-months. Hamid further said that this extension of the partnership not only reflects their relationship and understanding with Pepsi but also indicates the value that they place on the profile and visibility that sponsoring the Pakistan men’s national cricket team brings.

PCB also revealed that EasyPaisa, a digital financial services company based in Pakistan, will be the associate partner of the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming tour of England, which raises questions on the credibility of the previous statement from the 'source' of the board with financial details of the so-called Transmedia deal.

Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB