Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs CEP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Central Punjab (CEP) will lock horns in the 26th league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. KHP vs CEP live action will commence at the Pindi Club Ground on Wednesday, October 14 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at the KHP vs CEP live streaming info, how to watch KHP vs CEP live in India and where to catch KHP vs CEP live scores.

National T20 Cup live: KHP vs CEP live streaming and preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are positioned right at the top of the points table in the Pakistan National T20 cup with five victories in eight matches. They are coming into this contest after an agonising last-ball defeat against Sindh and will look to get back to winning ways by putting on a strong show. With stalwarts of Pakistan cricket like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez alongside proven players like Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have an impressive line-up.

Languishing in the bottom half of the table, Central Punjab have shown glimpses of brilliance in the Pakistan National T20 Cup, but have failed to live up to expectations. Pakistan's limited-overs captain and prolific run-scorer, Babar Azam has led the Central Punjab side from the front with spectacular batting performances. With the competition entering its business end, the Babar Azam led-side will aim to accumulate more points on the table. Central Punjab will be high on confidence after ending Northen's majestic 10-match winning streak last week.

KHP vs CEP live streaming: How to watch KHP vs CEP live in India?

Followers of the Pakistan National T20 Cup in India will not be able to enjoy the National T20 Cup live matches on TV as it is not a televised event in the country. KHP vs CEP live streaming will be available on the YouTube page of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Global audiences can also catch the National T20 Cup live on the PTV Network App. For KHP vs CEP live scores and KHP vs CEP live streaming snippets, one can visit the social media pages of PCB.

KHP vs CEP live streaming: Pitch and weather report

While we have witnessed several high-scoring encounters during the Multan leg of Pakistan National T20 Cup, the same will not be the case in Rawalpindi considering the wicket. The pitch at Pindi Club Ground offers ample assistance to the bowlers and it will be difficult for batsmen to hit the ball right from the onset. Once set, batsmen will get good rewards for their strokeplay. As for the weather, clear skies are expected with the temperature hovering around 21°C. The captain winning the toss will prefer to chase on the wicket.

KHP vs CEP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

KHP vs CEP live streaming: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs CEP live streaming: Central Punjab

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

