Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to battle it out with Sindh in the 2nd semi-final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Saturday, October 17. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8 pm IST. Here is a look at the KHP vs SIN live streaming info, how to watch KHP vs SIN live in India and where to catch KHP vs SIN live scores.

Also Read: KHP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

National T20 Cup live: KHP vs SIN live streaming info and preview

Both teams lost their last league match and will be looking to bounce back with a win as the stakes are much higher now. The net run-rate proved to be the difference in terms of rankings on the points table. The net run-rate helped KHP reach the second spot, while SIN finished third.

These teams faced each other twice in the league stage and shared the spoils. However, the semi-final will be a different ball game altogether as both teams will be under pressure to perform really well.

Also Read Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Weather report ahead of KHP vs SIN live streaming

As per AccuWeather, weather conditions will be partly cloudy during the Pakistan National T20 Cup match and there are no chances that rain will interrupt the proceedings. Both teams will get the opportunity to play their full quota of overs and provide an entertaining match for viewers.

Also Read NOR Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Pitch report ahead of KHP vs SIN live streaming

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been very good for batting. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, there have been some high-scoring matches recently. Looking at the conditions, the team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a defending total on board.

Also Read Wasim Jaffer Uses Ravi Shastri Meme To Describe Bangalore-Punjab Contest, Fans In Splits

KHP vs SIN live streaming: How to watch KHP vs SIN live in India?

The Pakistan National T20 Cup match will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the KHP vs SIN live streaming and live scores on the Pakistan Cricket Board website. The KHP vs SIN live scores will be updated on the cricket board's website.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.