Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs CEP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan (BAL) and Central Provinces (CEP) are slated to clash in the 22nd league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The BAL vs CEP live action will commence at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi on Monday, October 12 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at the BAL vs CEP live streaming details, how to watch BAL vs CEP live in India and where to catch BAL vs CEP live scores.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: BAL vs CEP live streaming and preview

Balochistan have been the more consistent out of the two teams. They are stationed at an enviable second spot on the points table in Pakistan National T20 Cup. With four wins in seven matches, the Balochistan will pose a tough challenge to Central Punjab, who have visibly struggled to win matches in the competition. Placed at the bottom half of the table, Central Punjab have only two victories to their name in seven fixtures.

This clash will mark the second encounter between them in the Pakistan National T20 Cup live event. Balochistan and Central Punjab's Multan leg fixture proved to be a nail-biting thriller. Balochistan defeated their counterparts by three runs after a highly competitive cricket match. Kamran Akmal and Abid Ali's opening stance will be crucial for Central Punjab to get a splendid start early on, along with skipper Babar Azam who has looked in sublime touch. Imam ul-Haq has done most damage for Balochistan with the bat and has been instrumental in the side's success in Pakistan National T20 Cup live matches.

BAL vs CEP live streaming: How to watch BAL vs CEP live in India?

The National T20 Cup live is not a televised event in India. All matches of the Pakistan National T20 Cup will be telecasted on Pakistan's PTV Network. The BAL vs CEP live streaming will also be made available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube page. For BAL vs CEP live streaming updates and news, one can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board's website. For BAL vs CEP live scores and BAL vs CEP live streaming snippets, fans can follow the social media pages of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Stay Below Hyderabad Despite Thrilling Win

BAL vs CEP live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Rawalpindi offers assistance for both batsmen and bowlers. As compared to the track at Multan, it will be laborious to hit the ball from the onset. Once the batsman is in, then he is bound to get excellent results for his strokeplay. The dew factor has been a common one in the evening matches at the venue and is likely to play a part in the Monday's encounter as well. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first because of the same. As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the match time, with the temperature hovering around 25°C.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Tweets On Hardik Pandya's Birthday, Fans Return With 'Koffee Memes' On Occasion

BAL vs CEP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

BAL vs CEP live streaming: Balochistan squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail (c), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatt, Umar Gul

ALSO READ | People Playing Cricket In London With No Social Distancing

BAL vs CEP live streaming: Central Punjab squad

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Hopes For An 'environment Where A Girl Child Can Freely Bloom'; Bats For Equality

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.