Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs CEP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan (BAL) and Central Provinces (CEP) are slated to clash in the 22nd league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The BAL vs CEP live action will commence at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi on Monday, October 12 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at the BAL vs CEP live streaming details, how to watch BAL vs CEP live in India and where to catch BAL vs CEP live scores.
Balochistan have been the more consistent out of the two teams. They are stationed at an enviable second spot on the points table in Pakistan National T20 Cup. With four wins in seven matches, the Balochistan will pose a tough challenge to Central Punjab, who have visibly struggled to win matches in the competition. Placed at the bottom half of the table, Central Punjab have only two victories to their name in seven fixtures.
This clash will mark the second encounter between them in the Pakistan National T20 Cup live event. Balochistan and Central Punjab's Multan leg fixture proved to be a nail-biting thriller. Balochistan defeated their counterparts by three runs after a highly competitive cricket match. Kamran Akmal and Abid Ali's opening stance will be crucial for Central Punjab to get a splendid start early on, along with skipper Babar Azam who has looked in sublime touch. Imam ul-Haq has done most damage for Balochistan with the bat and has been instrumental in the side's success in Pakistan National T20 Cup live matches.
The National T20 Cup live is not a televised event in India. All matches of the Pakistan National T20 Cup will be telecasted on Pakistan's PTV Network. The BAL vs CEP live streaming will also be made available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube page. For BAL vs CEP live streaming updates and news, one can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board's website. For BAL vs CEP live scores and BAL vs CEP live streaming snippets, fans can follow the social media pages of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The wicket at Rawalpindi offers assistance for both batsmen and bowlers. As compared to the track at Multan, it will be laborious to hit the ball from the onset. Once the batsman is in, then he is bound to get excellent results for his strokeplay. The dew factor has been a common one in the evening matches at the venue and is likely to play a part in the Monday's encounter as well. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first because of the same. As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the match time, with the temperature hovering around 25°C.
