Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs NOR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan are set to battle it out against Northern (Pakistan) in the 27th match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BAL vs NOR live streaming info, how to watch BAL vs NOR live in India and where to catch BAL vs NOR live scores.

National T20 Cup live: BAL vs NOR live streaming and preview

This is a crucial match for BAL who have to win the match in order to stay in contention for a place in semi-final. BAL are at the 5th spot with 8 points and a win will take them above Central Punjab (Pakistan) and put them in contention for the knockout stage. However, the match versus NOR will not be easy as they are the team to beat which reflects from their current position on the points table. While both teams lost their previous matches, BAL will have to play really well to win the contest.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Weather report ahead of BAL vs NOR live streaming

Before the BAL vs NOR live streaming let's take a look at weather condition for the match. As per AccuWeather, conditions will be clear during Pakistan National T20 Cup match and no there are no chances that rain will interrupt the match. Both teams will get the opportunity to play their full quota of overs and provide an entertaining match for viewers.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Pitch report ahead of BAL vs NOR live streaming

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium looks balanced and has been helpful for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The teams batting first have crossed the 200-run landmark in the last two matches played here and so the team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a defending total on board.

BAL vs NOR live streaming: How to watch BAL vs NOR live in India?

The Pakistan National T20 Cup match will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the BAL vs NOR live streaming and scores on Pakistan Cricket Board's website. The BAL vs NOR live scores will be updated on the cricket board's website.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

