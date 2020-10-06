Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs NOR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Balochistan (BAL) will take on Northern Pakistan (NOR) in the 14th match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup. The upcoming match will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium. BAL vs NOR live streaming is scheduled to commence at 8:00 pm IST on Tuesday, October 6. Here is a look at the details for BAL vs NOR live streaming, BAL vs NOR live scores, an overall update of the Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India along with the pitch and weather report for the match.
The ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup commenced on September 30 and it will run till October 18 across two venues, namely Multan and Rawalpindi. The upcoming BAL vs NOR live streaming affair is the fifth match for both teams in the tournament. At present, the Northern Pakistan team is the only unbeaten side in the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup live and are currently placed at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Balochistan are placed second on the points table in this six-team event.
Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.
Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.
The BAL vs NOR live in India along with the rest of the Pakistan National T20 Cup will not be televised in the country. However, Indian fans can still watch the action live on the PTV Network App. For National T20 Cup live updates, fans can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official website. Additionally, for BAL vs NOR live scores, fans can keep an eye on the social media accounts of the respective teams as well as of the PCB.
The weather is expected to be suitable for a game of cricket throughout the course of the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to hover around 23°C.
The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is known to be conducive for batting. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the tournament has been 189. As evidenced from the recent Pakistan National T20 Cup results this season, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.
