Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Sindh (SIN) will battle it out in the 23rd league match in the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Tuesday, October 13. The contest will be held at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the KHP vs SIN live streaming info, how to watch KHP vs SIN live in India and where to catch KHP vs SIN live scores.

National T20 Cup live: KHP vs SIN live streaming and preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the more impressive team out of the two in the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The team boasts of an enviable line-up with experienced T20 players like Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz and many more. They are placed at the top of the points table and are just two points behind the table-toppers Northern (Pakistan). The unit has featured in 7 matches and have lost only two out of them.

Sindh have former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as their captain, who led Pakistan to their historic ICC Champions Trophy win in 2017. But Sindh are reeling at the bottom of the table with only three wins out of their seven fixtures. The good news for their side is that their captain is finding form just at the correct time and they still can bounce back. When the two teams clashed during the Multan leg of Pakistan National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earned a comfortable win by 8 wickets.

KHP vs SIN live streaming: How to watch KHP vs SIN live in India?

TV audiences will not be able to catch KHP vs SIN live in India in the country, as the National T20 Cup live is not a televised event in the country. The KHP vs SIN live streaming along with all the matches of Pakistan National T20 Cup will be made available on the YouTube channel of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Fans can visit the social media pages of the cricket board for KHP vs SIN live streaming snippets and KHP vs SIN live scores.

KHP vs SIN live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Rawalpindi is ideal for an exciting T20 encounter with conditions suitable for batsmen as well as bowlers. It will not be easy for batsmen coming in to hit big shots right from the word go, but once they get themselves in, they can capitalise on the even bounce that the pitch offers. As per the weather, according to a forecast by AccuWeather, conditions will be sunny during the match with a little cloud coverage in the Pakistan National T20 Cup match.

KHP vs SIN live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

KHP vs SIN live streaming: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs SIN live streaming: Sindh squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan

Image source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

