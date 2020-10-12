Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

A yet another exciting contest in the Pakistan National T20 Cup is on the cards as teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) take on each other on Monday. The KHP vs SOP match is scheduled for a 3:30 pm IST start. The 21st match of the league stage will be held at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi on Monday, October 12. Here are the KHP vs SOP live streaming details, info on how to watch KHP vs SOP live in India and the KHP vs SOP pitch and weather report.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: KHP vs SOP preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has had a promising start in the Pakistan National T20 Cup as they accumulated valuable points in the first leg of the competition in Multan. With four wins in their six matches, the team finds themselves at an enviable third spot on the points table and hold a chance to replace the second-placed Balochistan if they emerge victorious in their upcoming clash. Southern Punjab, with only a single win, are at the bottom of the points table. The side will look to end their lacklustre run with a victory over their counterparts on Monday.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Reveals Turning Point In Delhi's Close Loss Against Mumbai

The two teams were involved in a thriller run-fest earlier in Pakistan National T20 Cup at Multan. Riding on half-centuries from veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Rizwan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed an impressive 200-run score. Southern Punjab fell short by 6 runs despite a stellar 40-ball 77 from Sohaib Maqsood. Shaheen Afridi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has had a magnificent tournament so far and has a five-wicket haul to his name. Khushdil Shah helped Southern Punjab side score their first points with a blistering hundred.

Khushdil Shah scored the fastest T20 century by a Pakistan batsman to help Southern Punjab to their first win of the ongoing #NationalT20Cup at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.



MORE: https://t.co/5VCH5HSrOg#HarHaalMainCricket | #SINvSP pic.twitter.com/XV0KqAeVu6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2020

ALSO READ | People Playing Cricket In London With No Social Distancing

Pakistan National T20 Cup: KHP vs SOP live streaming details

The Pakistan National T20 Cup is not a televised event in India. Fans can catch the KHP vs SOP live streaming on the PTV Network App. The KHP vs SOP live streaming will also be made available on the YouTube page of Pakistan Cricket Board. For National T20 Cup live updates, fans can visit the official website of PCB. For KHP vs SOP live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the cricket board.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Hopes For An 'environment Where A Girl Child Can Freely Bloom'; Bats For Equality

KHP vs SOP live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The Multan leg of the Pakistan National T20 Cup witnessed several high-scoring contests, but things will not be the same considering the wicket at Rawalpindi. The pitch at Rawalpindi is known to offer assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. A competitive battle between bat and ball can be expected bowlers dominating the encounter in the early stages of the innings. Once settled, batsmen will be able to play their big shots as well. As for the weather, according to a forecast by AccuWeather, the conditions will be sunny during the match time, with a little cloud cover.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Smith Hails Tewatia & Parag's Composure As Rajasthan Defeat Hyderabad

KHP vs SOP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

KHP vs SOP live streaming: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan

KHP vs SOP live streaming: Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.