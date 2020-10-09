Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs CEP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

The Pakistan National T20 Cup is set to host yet another high-octane clash between two exciting teams. Northern Pakistan will lock horns with Central Punjab in the 15th match of the league. The NOR vs CEP match is scheduled for a 3:30 pm IST start. The match will take place at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi on October 9. Here are the NOR vs CEP live streaming details, info on how to watch NOR vs CEP live in India and the NOR vs CEP pitch and weather report.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: NOR vs CEP preview

This contest will mark the second encounter between the two sides in Pakistan National T20 Cup. Defending champions Northern Champions had scored a comprehensive victory over Central Punjab, which will give the team a psychological edge in their upcoming match. Northern Pakistan have been ruthless in their title defence so far as they stand unbeaten in the Pakistan National T20 Cup.

Positioned right at the top of the points table, Northen Pakistan have emerged victorious in all of their five Pakistan National T20 Cup fixtures so far. Central Punjab's performances have not fetched them enough winning points as they are languishing at the bottom of the table. With only a single win out of their five matches, the side will hope to stage a turnaround with the tournament moving to Rawalpindi.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: NOR vs CEP live streaming details

The National T20 Cup live is not a televised event in India. However, Indian audiences can still catch the NOR vs CEP live action in India on Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) YouTube channel. Fans can also tune in to the PTV Network App for the NOR vs CEP live streaming. For NOR vs CEP live scores and updates regarding National T20 Cup live, one can visit the social media pages of PCB.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: NOR vs CEP pitch and weather report

The second half of the Pakistan National T20 Cup will take place in Rawalpindi. While several high scoring matches were witnessed in Multan, the new venue is set to be more favourable towards the bowlers. The average score batting first on the ground is 158 runs. The captain winning the toss will look to field first, with dew being a factor in the later stages of the match. As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the match time with no chances of rain.

NOR vs CEP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

NOR vs CEP live streaming: NOR squad

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs CEP live streaming: CEP squad

Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (c), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar

