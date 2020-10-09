Pakistan National T20 Cup SIN Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Sindh and Southern Punjab (Pakistan) will clash in a league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, which will be played on Friday, October 9. The National T20 Cup live match between Sindh and Southern Punjab (Pakistan) will be played at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi and the SIN vs SOP live streaming will begin from 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the SIN vs SOP live streaming details, how to watch SIN vs SOP live in India and where to catch SIN vs SOP live score.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: SIN vs SOP live streaming and preview

Both the teams have not had an ideal start to their Pakistan National T20 Cup campaigns. Despite having players having international experience, the teams have not executed their plans well. After the completion of the Multan leg, the teams will move to Rawalpindi for the business end of the league.

Sindh have featured in four matches so far in the Pakistan National T20 Cup and have only one win to their name. Southern Punjab also have only a single win in their five encounters. A victory in the National T20 Cup live game will be vital for both the teams to stay relevant in the tournament. Here are more details on the SIN vs SOP live streaming -

SIN vs SOP live streaming: How to watch SIN vs SOP live in India?

Television audiences will not be able to catch the SIN vs SOP live streaming in India as the National T20 Cup live is not a televised event in the country. The SIN vs SOP live streaming along with all the matches of Pakistan National T20 Cup will be telecasted on Pakistan's PTV Network app and also on PCB's YouTube channel. For SIN vs SOP live streaming updates and news, one can visit the PCB website. For SIN vs SOP live scores, fans can follow the social media pages of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

SIN vs SOP live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Rawalpindi is known to assist the bowlers. The first leg of the tournament was dominated by batsmen in Multan, but in this new strip, a more even contest is expected to take place. The average score batting first on this venue is 158, and the captain winning the toss might look to chase. As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the match time, with temperature hovering around the 27°C mark, which means there would be no interruptions in the SIN vs SOP live streaming.

SIN vs SOP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

SIN vs SOP live streaming: Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

SIN vs SOP live streaming: Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat , Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

Image source: PCB Twitter

