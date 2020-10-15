Pakistan National T20 Cup SIN Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Sindh are set to battle it out against Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the 28th match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the SIN vs SOP live streaming info, how to watch SIN vs SOP live in India and where to catch the SIN vs SOP live scores.
Sindh are coming into the match having beaten Northern (Pakistan) in the previous match, which put them in the semi-final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. On the other hand, SOP have not had a good tournament and are rooted at bottom of the points table with a chance to qualify for the knockout stage done and dusted. SOP will look to win the remaining matches and end the season on a high.
Before the SIN vs SOP live streaming, let's take a look at weather condition for the match. As per AccuWeather, conditions will be clear during the Pakistan National T20 Cup match and no there are no chances that rain will interrupt the match. Both teams will get the opportunity to play their full quota of overs and provide an entertaining match for viewers.
The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium looks balanced and has been helpful for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The teams batting first have crossed the 200-run landmark in the last two matches played here and so the team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a defending total on board.
The Pakistan National T20 Cup match will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the SIN vs SOP live streaming on the PTV Network and its app from 8:00 pm IST. The SIN vs SOP live scores will be updated on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website.
