Pakistan National T20 Cup SIN Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Sindh are set to battle it out against Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the 28th match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the SIN vs SOP live streaming info, how to watch SIN vs SOP live in India and where to catch the SIN vs SOP live scores.

Also Read: BAL Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

National T20 Cup live: SIN vs SOP live streaming and preview

Sindh are coming into the match having beaten Northern (Pakistan) in the previous match, which put them in the semi-final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. On the other hand, SOP have not had a good tournament and are rooted at bottom of the points table with a chance to qualify for the knockout stage done and dusted. SOP will look to win the remaining matches and end the season on a high.

Also Read Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs NOR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Weather report ahead of SIN vs SOP live streaming

Before the SIN vs SOP live streaming, let's take a look at weather condition for the match. As per AccuWeather, conditions will be clear during the Pakistan National T20 Cup match and no there are no chances that rain will interrupt the match. Both teams will get the opportunity to play their full quota of overs and provide an entertaining match for viewers.

Also Read: FZL Vs MBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Pitch report ahead of SIN vs SOP live streaming

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium looks balanced and has been helpful for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The teams batting first have crossed the 200-run landmark in the last two matches played here and so the team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a defending total on board.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC Vs HCCS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SIN vs SOP live streaming: How to watch SIN vs SOP live in India?

The Pakistan National T20 Cup match will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the SIN vs SOP live streaming on the PTV Network and its app from 8:00 pm IST. The SIN vs SOP live scores will be updated on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket/YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.