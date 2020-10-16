Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs KHP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Northern (Pakistan) are set to battle it out with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 29th match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the NOR vs KHP live streaming info, how to watch NOR vs KHP live in India and where to catch NOR vs KHP live scores.

Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup Under Match-fixing Scanner After Player Reports Corrupt Approach

National T20 Cup live: NOR vs KHP live streaming info and preview

This will be the final match for both teams in the league stage and they will look to finish it on a high before the semifinal matches get underway. While NOR are very much likely to finish the league stage at the top of the points table, KHP are confirmed to take the second spot. On the basis of the current form, NOR hold a slight edge over KHP.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Has Message For All His Fans After Smashing Half-century On Comeback: Watch

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Weather report ahead of NOR vs KHP live streaming

As per AccuWeather, weather conditions will be clear during the Pakistan National T20 Cup match and no there are no chances that rain will interrupt the proceedings. Both teams will get the opportunity to play their full quota of overs and provide an entertaining match for viewers.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Set To Miss Out On Their Best Player Ever Against Mumbai

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Pitch report ahead of NOR vs KHP live streaming

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been very good for batting. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely there have been some high-scoring matches recently. Looking at the conditions, the team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a defending total on board.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma 96 Runs Away From Unique Dream11 IPL All-time Record Ahead Of Kolkata Game

NOR vs KHP live streaming: How to watch NOR vs KHP live in India?

The Pakistan National T20 Cup match will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the NOR vs KHP live streaming and live scores on the Pakistan Cricket Board website. The NOR vs KHP live scores will be updated on the cricket board's website.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.