Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Northern (Pakistan) are set to battle it out with Sindh in the 10th match of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Sunday, October 4. The match will be played in Multan Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the NOR vs SIN live streaming info, how to watch NOR vs SIN live in India and where to catch NOR vs SIN live scores.

National T20 Cup live: NOR vs SIN live streaming and preview

The matchup is between two sides who occupy the top two spots on the points table in the Pakistan National T20 Cup. NOR are unbeaten in the two matches they have played so far in the Pakistan National T20 Cup and will look to keep their current run intact with a win on Saturday. NOR can make it four out of four if they win against SIN on Sunday. SIN have one win and one loss in the tournament from their two matches and a win could help them get the top spot if Northern lose Saturday's match.

National T20 Cup live: Weather report ahead of NOR vs SIN live streaming

As per AccuWeather, conditions will be clear during match time and no there are no chances that rain will interrupt the match. Both teams will get the opportunity to play their full quota of overs and provide an entertaining match for viewers.

National T20 Cup live: Pitch report ahead of NOR vs SIN live streaming

Coming to the pitch for the match, the wicket at Multan will be a balanced one providing assistance for the batsmen and the bowlers. The average score at this venue is 170. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first, considering it is an evening encounter and dew will play a part in the latter stages.

NOR vs SIN live streaming: How to watch NOR vs SIN live in India?

The match will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the NOR vs SIN live streaming and scores on Pakistan Cricket Board's website. NOR vs SIN live scores will be updated on the cricket board's website.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

