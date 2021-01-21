Pakistan One Day Cup Balochistan Vs Central Punjab Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Balochistan will face Central Punjab in the upcoming match of the Pakistan One Day Cup on Friday, January 22. The match will be played at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi at 10:00 AM IST. Here is a look at the Balochistan vs Central Punjab live streaming information, Balochistan vs Central Punjab live scores and Pakistan One Day Cup schedule

Pakistan One Day Cup: Balochistan vs Central Punjab preview

Balochistan are not having a great season as they are currently placed at bottom of the points table. Going by points table Balochistan have just 2 wins to show from their 7 matches while suffering defeat in 5 matches. If they continue to lose matches then the chances of qualifying for the knockout stage will only slip away. This is a must-win match to get the season back on track.

Central Punjab have no such worries as they are third on the points table. A win in the upcoming match by a huge margin could take them to the top of the points table and so they will be eager to register a win versus a struggling Balochistan side. The games looks mismatched on paper, but expect Balochistan to fight for a win versus Central Punjab.

Balochistan vs Central Punjab squads

Balochistan: Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif

Central Punjab: Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Live streaming: Balochistan vs Central Punjab pitch report

The strip at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to chase down the target just like in other matches.

Balochistan vs Central Punjab live scores: Weather forecast

The weather condition will be fine with no chances of rain during the match. Both teams will get a chance to play full quota of overs as rain is likely to stay away.

Balochistan vs Central Punjab live streaming: Balochistan vs Central Punjab live in India and Balochistan vs Central Punjab live scores

The Balochistan vs Central Punjab match will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the Balochistan vs Central Punjab live streaming can tune in to the Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel. For Balochistan vs Central Punjab live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Pakistan Cricket.

Pakistan One Day Cup schedule

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Youtube

