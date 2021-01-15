Pakistan One Day Cup KHP Vs SOP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will go up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the upcoming match of the Pakistan One Day Cup. The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi, Pakistan. The KHP vs SOP live streaming is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM PKT (10:00 AM IST) on Saturday, January 16. Here is our KHP vs SOP prediction, information on how to watch KHP vs SOP live in India and where to catch KHP vs SOP live scores.

Khyber vs Southern Punjab live streaming: KHP vs SOP prediction and preview

With just one loss so far in the tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still at the top of the Pakistan One Day Cup standings with six points. Khalid Usman and team have won three out of their last four matches, including a win over number two ranked Northern Punjab. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 1-3.

Also Read l Pakistan One Day Cup BAL vs SIN live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview

Khyber vs Southern Punjab live streaming: How to watch KHP vs SOP live scores

The Pakistan One Day Cup match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will not be telecasted live in India. However, cricket fans can catch KHP vs SOP live on Pakistan Cricket’s YouTube channel. The KHP vs SOP live scores and updates will be available on the social media pages and the website of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM PKT, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi, Pakistan

Also Read l Pakistan One Day Cup BAL vs KHP live stream, pitch and weather report, team updates

KHP vs SOP live scores: KHP vs SOP pitch and weather report

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be at 28°C. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game.

Also Read l BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan One Day Cup match preview

Pakistan One Day Cup live stream: KHP vs SOP squads

KHP vs SOP live scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Rehan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman (C), Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Imran Khan, Usman Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Wasim

KHP vs SOP live scores: Southern Punjab squad

Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Zain Abbas, Mukhtar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Zahid Mahmood, Aaron Summers, Rahat Ali, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Umer Khan, Mohammad Imran

Also Read l NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks, team, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket/ YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.