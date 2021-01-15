Pakistan One Day Cup KHP Vs SOP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Quick links:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will go up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the upcoming match of the Pakistan One Day Cup. The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi, Pakistan. The KHP vs SOP live streaming is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM PKT (10:00 AM IST) on Saturday, January 16. Here is our KHP vs SOP prediction, information on how to watch KHP vs SOP live in India and where to catch KHP vs SOP live scores.
With just one loss so far in the tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still at the top of the Pakistan One Day Cup standings with six points. Khalid Usman and team have won three out of their last four matches, including a win over number two ranked Northern Punjab. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 1-3.
The Pakistan One Day Cup match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will not be telecasted live in India. However, cricket fans can catch KHP vs SOP live on Pakistan Cricket’s YouTube channel. The KHP vs SOP live scores and updates will be available on the social media pages and the website of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be at 28°C. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game.
Rehan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman (C), Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Imran Khan, Usman Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Wasim
Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Zain Abbas, Mukhtar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Zahid Mahmood, Aaron Summers, Rahat Ali, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Umer Khan, Mohammad Imran
