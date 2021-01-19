Pakistan One Day Cup Live: Northern Pakistan Vs Central Punjab Live Stream And Preview

Northern will face Central Punjab in the upcoming match of the Pakistan One Day Cup on Wednesday, January 20. The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex on Wednesday, January 20, at 10:00 AM IST. Here is a look at Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab live stream, Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab live scores and how to watch Pakistan One Day Cup live.

Pakistan One Day Cup live: Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab match preview

Northern Pakistan have already beaten Central Punjab by 154 runs in the previous encounter and they will look to do the double over their opponent by winning this match. Coming to where both teams are currently placed in the Pakistan One Day Cup points table, Northern are third on the points table, while Central Punjab are below them in the fourth spot.

Coming into this match Northern Punjab lost their previous match to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 5 wickets and will look to bounce back with a win. On the other hand, Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by 5 wickets and will look to carry on the winning momentum in this match. A great contest is on the cards.

Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab squads

Northern Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz (c), Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Athar Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Sohail Tanvir, Taimoor Sultan and Umar Amin

Central Punjab: Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood

Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab Live stream: Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab pitch report and weather report

The strip at United Bank Limited Sports Complex is more of a batting surface with bowlers finding it difficult to get help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to pick up wickets. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first and chase down the target as been done in earlier matches. The weather condition will be fine with no chances of rain during the match. Both teams will get a chance to play full quota of overs as rain is likely to stay away.

Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab live stream: Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab live in India and Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab live scores

The Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab match will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab live streaming can tune in to the Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel. For Northern Pakistan vs Central Punjab live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Pakistan Cricket.

Image: Pakistan Cricket/ Twitter

