Pakistan Opener Sami Aslam Hurt After Selectors' Snub, Set For Permanent USA Move

As 35-man Pakistan squad prepares to travel to New Zealand to take part in the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series comprising a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. With the series on the horizon, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was rocked by the news of discarded Pakistan opener Sami Aslam considering quitting Pakistan cricket and moving to the USA to pursue his ambitions in the sport.

According to a report published by arysports.tv, Sami Aslam will not be available for the fourth round of the ongoing Quaid e Azam Trophy. Aslam has informed his decision to Balochistan’s management and the PCB via email. The report also said that Aslam informing the cricket board about his decision at the very last moment is a breach of contract.

The left-handed batsman was selected for Balochistan this season, however, he could only score one fifty in three rounds of the Quaid e Azam Trophy this year. Following a string of poor performances, he was demoted to the Balochistan second XI for the National T20 Cup which grew his discontent.

Sami Aslam to quit Pakistan cricket

The cricketer took to Twitter to express his disappointment over being snubbed for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series. Sami Aslam represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and scored 758 runs at an average of 31.58. In ODIs, he has scored only 78 runs in four matches. Sami’s last appearance for Pakistan came way back in 2017 during a Test series against Sri Lanka in the UAE. He was dropped from the national team without featuring in a single game during the England tour in 2018.

Disappointed that I didn't get any chance to be in 35players for NZ tour and last UK tour,even after good last QeD 2019-20trophy, I was one of the most run makers, scored 864 runs(4 100's) average of 78,

dropped from the Test squad after not getting a game in my last UK tour 2018 — Sami Aslam (@Samiaslam999) November 11, 2020

Sami Aslam cricket career

Sami Aslam came into the limelight during the PCB's Hunt for Heroes tournament in 2009. He quickly made a name for himself at the U-19 level, scoring 1,695 runs in ODIs at an average of 45.81. He is the second-highest run-scorer in Under-19 ODI history. He also holds the record for the third-fastest in the world to get to 2,000 List A runs.

Aslam captained Pakistan's Under-19 side when they toured England in 2013 and made two centuries in the tri-series then, including 110 in the final against England, before grabbing the spotlight with another ton in a victory over India in the 2014 Under-19 Asia Cup.

Following his impressive performances at the junior level, the left-handed batsman was drafted into the senior side in both Test and ODI squads immediately after the 2015 World Cup. Despite scoring runs on the domestic circuit, he hasn't been able to force his way back into the national side.

Pakistan Super League update

Karachi Kings were recently crowned Pakistan Super League 2020 champions after beating Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets. Babar Azam's fine half-century led the Kings to glory.

Following the victory, the team dedicated the trophy to late Australian cricketer Dean Jones who died recently following a cardiac arrest. The late Australian was appointed as the head coach of the Karachi Kings ahead of PSL 2020, replacing Mickey Arthur. Jones successfully led the Kings to the playoffs before the tournament was abruptly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

