Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali Forcibly Attempts To Lift Umpire's Finger After Denied LBW Appeal

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali is currently making headlines for forcibly trying to lift an umpire’s finger after being denied a wicket during Pakistan’s two-day intra-squad game. The squad played the game at the Rawalpindi stadium, as preparation for their upcoming red-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which begins on July 16. Meanwhile, on being denied a wicket in form of an lbw, 27-year-old Hasan was seen trying to lift the umpire’s finger.

Having bowled a fuller delivery to Salman Ali Agha which struck the batter’s pad, Hasan Ali jumped up with an appeal, before getting turned down. Hasan then reacted by running toward the umpire and trying to raise his finger in a lighter moment. Both individuals, alongside the other players surrounding, were then spotted sharing a laugh, as the play resumed.

Watch Hasan Ali trying to raise the umpire's finger:

Hasan Ali retained his place in the squad for Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan recently announced an 18-member squad, for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, where they are scheduled to play two Test matches. The side remains almost the same from their previous series against Australia, which Pakistan lost by 0-1. Hasan Ali has been named in the squad, despite his poor run of form against the Aussies in home conditions.

After bowling a total of 63 overs in both games against Australia, Ali managed to return with two wickets to his name, after conceding 192 runs. His inclusion in the squad against the Lankans came as a surprise for the Pakistani cricket fans. Hasan was named as Pakistan’s best Test player of 2021 but has failed to replicate his previous performances, this season.

Yasir Shah returns to the Test squad for Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka 2022

In the meantime, wrist spinner Yasir Shah will also make his comeback to the squad for the upcoming tour. It is noteworthy that, Shah returned with a total of 24 wickets at an average of 19.33, when Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka in 2015. The 36-year-old has a total of 235 wickets in the 46 Test games he has played so far in his career. The squad also features players like Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan’s squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

(Image: @ICC/Twitter)