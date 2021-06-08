Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali's Wife Names India Captain Virat Kohli As Favourite Batsman

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best cricketers in the world and has fans all across the globe, including in neighbouring Pakistan. Kohli's already huge fan base has grown two folds in the past couple of years and has now found a new follower in Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali's wife, Samiya Ali. The India-born wife of Hasan Ali has named Kohli has her favourite batsman while answering a question on her Instagram stories. When asked who is her favourite batsman at the moment, Samyah replied, "Virat Kohli".

Samiya is originally from Haryana, India, where her family still lives. Samiya grew up at her family home in Faridabad alongside six siblings. Samiya earned a degree in aeronautical engineering and before her marriage, she even worked as a flight engineer for an airline in Dubai. Samiya met Hasan Ali for the first time in Dubai at a mutual friend's party. The couple fell in love and eventually tied the knot at a ceremony held in 2019.

India's tour of England

As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, the Indian skipper is currently in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and a subsequent Test series against England. The Kohli-led side arrived in the UK on June 3 and are currently undergoing their mandatory isolation period at an on-site hotel in Southampton, where the WTC final is slated to be played, starting June 18. The Indian team is currently practising in batches and will only start training as a whole group after a couple of more COVID-19 tests.

The Indian team will also play a five-match Test series against England between August and September. After the completion of the Test series, Indian players will likely be flown to the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021.

(Image Credit: PTI/SamiyaAli/Instagram)

