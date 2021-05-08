Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Sends Prayers To India Amid COVID: 'We Are All With You'

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Friday took to social media to share his concern for India amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that is raging havoc across the country. Amir posted a heartfelt video on Twitter and wrote that his whole country is standing with India in these trying times, adding "Remember we are all with you through our prayers". India is currently battling the worst COVID-19 crisis anywhere in the world. India is also suffering from an acute shortage of oxygen concentrators, which is taking thousands of lives each day for the past couple of weeks.

As far as Amir's career is concerned, the 29-year-old has taken premature retirement from international cricket, alleging ill-treatment from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Amir now plays franchise cricket for teams across several leagues around the world.

my heartfelt duas with u India. Remember we are all with you through our prayers in these difficult times, may Allah bless us all with his rehmat.#getwellsoonindia pic.twitter.com/68OTEZs1mH — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Amir is not the only Pakistani cricketer to have expressed concern regarding India's critical COVID-19 condition as just last month Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took to social media to extend his prayers. "Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It’s time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it’s for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong," Azam tweeted on April 26.

Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/YCLb13ITlO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 26, 2021

Earlier, former Pakistani quick Shoaib Akhtar had said, "India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. It's a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support."

India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support.

Full video: https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2#IndiaNeedsOxygen #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021

COVID-19 in India

India is currently witnessing the second wave of the pandemic as more than 3 lakh people are testing positive every day for the past 13-15 days. In the last 24 hours, India recorded more than 4,01,000 fresh infections and over 4,100 deaths. India is the third country in the world to record more than 4,000 deaths in a single day as only Brazil and the United States had breached the mark until then. India has recorded more COVID cases in the last 82 days than it did prior to that over the course of a year. As of May 8, India has registered 21 million total cases and over 2,34,000 deaths.

