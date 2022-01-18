Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Reported By Umpires For Illegal Bowling Action In BBL

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain will reportedly undergo tests on his bowling action on Tuesday after Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) umpires seemingly judged it to be illegal.

While the 21-year old has competed in five matches for the Sydney Thunder so far, he will now undergo a test at ICC's accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore before he can resume playing.

BBL umpires report Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action

21-year old Mohammad Hasnain has made a significant impact in his debut season in the BBL when he replaced Saqib Mahmood in Sydney Thunder's game against the Brisbane Heat. The Pakistani bowler picked up a four-wicket haul, with Sydney Thunder going on to register a convincing 53-run win.

However, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, BBL umpires have seemingly deemed his action to be illegal and have asked for a test to be conducted. While Hasnain was set to undergo a test on his action on January 19 in Australia, he will not be going ahead with the same as he was due to return to Pakistan at the end of his campaign. Since there is an ICC accredited testing facility in Lahore, it was decided he could get tested there instead.

Hasnain will undergo a test at a crucial time since the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh season will commence in less than ten days in Karachi. In the scenario that the 21-year old's action is found illegal, he will be suspended from bowling in international cricket. Moreover, several domestic competitions are also unlikely to permit him to play until the Pakistani pacer corrects his action.

According to clause 11.5 of the ICC's regulations and protocols surrounding illegal actions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can only permit the 21-year old to bowl in domestic matches if Hasnain fails the test. However, it has been reported in the past that the PSL has also not permitted bowlers with illegal actions to bowl in the league.