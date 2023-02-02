Last Updated:

Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Mocks Azam Khan, Blasted On Internet For 'body-shaming'

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah mocked Azam Khan during the Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, match no. 32 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023.

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been lambasted by cricket fans on the Internet for his actions in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. Shah became the talk of the town for the cricketing world for mocking his countryman Azam Khan in the tournament. He was seen mocking the Khulna Tigers batter for his weight in the first innings of the  Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, BPL 2022-23 match on January 31.

The incident took place in the final over of the match, when Azam made his way out to the middle, following the dismissal of Tamim Iqbal. Naseem first lightly crashed into the 24-year-old batter, before getting shoved away. He then went behind the batter and seemingly mocked the batter by raising his arms on the air. Here’s a look at the viral video and reactions.

Azam Khan made headlines for hitting century in BPL

It is pertinent to mention that 24-year-old Azam earlier made headlines for smashing a T20 century at the Bangladesh Premier League. He remained unbeaten after scoring 109 runs off 58 balls, with the help of nine fours and eight fours. The youngster made his international debut for Pakistan back in July 2021 and has remained on the sidelines, ever since.

On the other hand, Naseem is an integral part of the Pakistani squads across formats. Following the conclusion of the BPL, the Azam-Naseem duo will be seen at the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The eighth season of the tournament is scheduled to begin from February 13 onwards.

