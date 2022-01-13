Pakistan Pacer Sells 'chana' Amid Snub From International Cricket; Video Goes Viral

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz, who is currently out of contention for a place in the national squad, was spotted selling 'chana', a video of which he shared on his official social media handles. In the video posted by Wahab, the veteran cricketer can be seen selling 'chana' off a local handcart in his home country of Pakistan. Wahab remarked on Twitter that he loved spending time around the handcart and that it reminded him of his childhood days.

"Your "Chano wala Cha-cha" of the day! Send your orders "kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun"? P.S. Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days," Wahab captioned the post on Twitter. Netizens were quick to react to the post with several of Wahab's teammates also dropping a comment. Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shahzad ordered a plate of 'chana' on behalf of his son Ali.

Wahab uncle Ali also wants to have some please 😋 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 10, 2022

Wahab's career

Wahab, who made his international debut in 2008, has represented his country in 27 Tests, 91 One-Day Internationals, and 36 T20Is. Wahab has 83 wickets in the longest format and 120 and 34 wickets in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, respectively. However, the 36-year-old has not played for the national team in over a year. Wahab last represented Pakistan in an international match in 2020, when he appeared in a T20I match against New Zealand in Hamilton. Since 2018, Wahab hasn't participated in a Test match.

In 2019, Wahab announced his decision to take a break from Test cricket. The pacer said he wanted to focus on white-ball formats for the time being. However, a year later, Wahab withdrew his decision and said he was available for selection in the longest format.

Wahab presently plays franchise cricket all over the world. He recently led Deccan Gladiators to their maiden title in Abu Dhabi T10 League. Wahab has played in Pakistan Super League, Lanka Premier League, Global T20 Canada, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League amongst others. Wahab also appeared on Pakistani television as an expert on cricket to cover the 2021 T20 World Cup. He was part of a panel that included former Pakistan greats, Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Waqar Younis.

