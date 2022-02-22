Pakistan Pacer Slaps Lahore Qalandars Teammate For A Dropped Catch In PSL: Watch Video

The ongoing Pakistan Super League continues to catch attention with drama both on and off the field. A couple of overseas players like Alex Hales and Paul Stirling have withdrawn from the PSL due to personal reasons, while Australian all-rounder James Faulkner left PSL midway due to contractual and financial obligations. The latest controversy to have hit PSL 2022 involves Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf slapping his teammate Kamran Ghulam during the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi match.

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam during Lahore Qalanders match

The incident of Haris Rauf slapping teammate Kamran Ghulam happened during the wicket celebration of Mohammad Haris. Haris Rauf bowled the 2nd over of the Peshawar Zalmi innings. Kamran Ghulam had dropped Peshawar Zalmi’s Hazratullah Zazai when he attempted to work Haris Rauf’s full delivery away on the leg side.

The pacer however got the wicket of Mohammad Haris on the penultimate delivery of the very same over, with Fawad Ahmed taking a fine catch. As everyone celebrated the wicket with Haris Rauf, Ghulam went towards the pacer for a high-five and that’s when the latter slapped him in frustration. Despite Kamran Ghulam smiling, Rauf was seen giving serious look. However, later on in the innings, Ghulam effected a brilliant run out to get rid of Peshawar skipper Wahab Riaz in the 17th over and this time Haris Rauf came and hugged his teammate. It remains to be seen if Haris Rauf will be handed any punishment by PCB for the incident.

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalanders lose to Peshawar Zalmi in Super Over

Peshawar Zalmi after winning the toss finished the match with a score of 158/7. Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali top-scored for the team in the innings with 32 runs and 25 runs respectively. For Lahore Qalanders Fawad Ahmed picked up 2 wickets in four overs. Lahore Qalanders in their run chase lost an early wicket with Fakhar Zaman getting out in the first delivery. Mohammad Hafeez with 49 runs top-scored for the team while skipper Shahid Afridi with 39 runs from 20 balls ensured that the match ends in a tie when all looked lost for Qalanders.

The super over saw Lahore Qalanders only managing to score 5 runs courtesy of fine bowling from Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz. Peshawar Zalmi batsman Shoaib Malik took just 2 balls to chase down the target smashing back to back boundaries off Shaheen Afridi's bowling.

Image: PSL/Twitter