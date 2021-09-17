Pakistan Players Attempt To Peddle 'peaceful Country' Theory After NZ Cancels Series, Fail

On Friday, Pakistani cricketers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the bilateral home series against New Zealand. New Zealand Cricket announced only minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi that the series against Pakistan stands cancelled owing to security concerns. Pakistani cricketers, including the likes of Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, and Wahab Riaz, turned to Twitter to express their disappointment while reiterating that their country is "safe" for the sport. The Pakistani cricketers claim that the country is secure and safe for cricket, on the other hand, it did not sit well with social media users.

Social media users reacted to Pakistan cricketers for claiming that their country is safe. Social media users reminded Pakistani players of their government's recent decision to support the Taliban in Afghanistan and also how they had kept the dreaded terrorist Osama bin Laden "safe" for years. Pakistan's engagement with the Taliban could be one of the reasons behind the New Zealand government's decision to escalate the security threat levels for Pakistan.

Here's what Pakistani cricketers said after NZ called off the series:

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

It is making me more sad thinking about how upset our fans must be after receiving this news. To the world, I want to repeat our country is safe for cricket.



To our fans, We the Pakistan team promise we will turn these sad feelings into happy ones In Shaa Allah 💪🏻

🇵🇰 Zindabad — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 17, 2021

The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal of the series by NZ is so sad. Sorry to our cricket fans 😞 #PAKvNZ — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) September 17, 2021

Dejected and disappointment are my emotions right now. For many years we’ve shown that Pakistan is safe for cricket. So sad to see the tour end without starting 💔 #PAKvNZ — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 17, 2021

Heartbreaking news...New Zealand could have used another reason.. Security isn't a reason because Pakistan has one of the best Security base in the world #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/NP7FyGvBv6 — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) September 17, 2021

This is heartbreaking. Pakistanis love cricket so much, we have worked really hard to bring cricket back here. PSL & other teams visiting Pakistan is evidence of our hospitality & security arrangements. We will continue our efforts. #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 17, 2021

A very sad day for the game of cricket! When Pakistan was well on way for the revival of cricket, this unfortunate turn takes place. Pakistan has one of the best security agency in the world and when u get that kind of security, it surely means it’s safe! #PAKvNZ — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) September 17, 2021

Pakistan is a safe country for any sports…heartbroken Disappointed 😔 Sad day for Pakistan & Pakistan cricket #NZvPAK Not a good thing cancelling series at the last moment — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 17, 2021

It's really heartbroken that New Zealand has decided to cancel the series at very last moment. Pakistan is a peaceful country we love our sports. How can a team decide to go back on such short notice?#StayStrongPakistan — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) September 17, 2021

Pakistan 🇵🇰 is Safe & Proud nation. Postponing series is absolutely Sad news for whole Nation. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 17, 2021

Here's how social media users reacted to Pakistan cricketers' claim on the microblogging site:

No it's not.. Taliban and Al qaeada just took over afg with pak army and ISI support.. International terrorists are on the lose.. No teams should visit Pakistan out of security concerns..Player safety is ICC's first priority. — Reddevil (@Reddevi44483856) September 17, 2021

There was no security issue in pakistan..They successfully kept safe OSAMA BiN LadeN safe for years..How can NZ intelligence accuse pak security efficiency like that.. — A R J U N ॐ (@ArJuNrAo2000) September 17, 2021

Please serious debate going on don't make a fun here.. kuch jyada ho gaya.. Pakistan has one of the best security base in the world?

Aur tumhari Profile photo..Gun aur bomb 💣 ke alava kuch malum hai bhai? — Chinto🇮🇳 (@IamChintan1211) September 17, 2021

Absolutely right !



Your country is safe for terrorism & all UN designated terrorist groups & individual. You should feel proud on Pak Taliban too.



Anyway, when your country is going to implement Saria Law ? — A Common Man 🇮🇳 (@icman__) September 17, 2021

What unfolded in Rawalpindi?

After the cancellation of the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement where it said that New Zealand has unilaterally decided to cancel the series due to security concerns. The PCB said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern to assure the safety of the Kiwi cricketers and support staff, but due to the escalating level of threats assessed by the NZC security on the ground, the board decided to pull out of the series. The PCB further added that it is still willing to continue the scheduled matches against New Zealand.

The New Zealand Cricket, however, confirmed that arrangements are already being made to bring all its players back home. New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said that the safety of players is paramount and the only responsible option was to abandon the series. "Understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," White said in a statement. Pakistan and New Zealand were slated to play a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series.

