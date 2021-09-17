Last Updated:

Pakistan Players Attempt To Peddle 'peaceful Country' Theory After NZ Cancels Series, Fail

Pakistani cricketers expressed their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the bilateral home series against New Zealand. This what netizens had to say

Vishal Tiwari
On Friday, Pakistani cricketers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the bilateral home series against New Zealand. New Zealand Cricket announced only minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi that the series against Pakistan stands cancelled owing to security concerns. Pakistani cricketers, including the likes of Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, and Wahab Riaz, turned to Twitter to express their disappointment while reiterating that their country is "safe" for the sport. The Pakistani cricketers claim that the country is secure and safe for cricket, on the other hand, it did not sit well with social media users.

Social media users reacted to Pakistan cricketers for claiming that their country is safe. Social media users reminded Pakistani players of their government's recent decision to support the Taliban in Afghanistan and also how they had kept the dreaded terrorist Osama bin Laden "safe" for years. Pakistan's engagement with the Taliban could be one of the reasons behind the New Zealand government's decision to escalate the security threat levels for Pakistan. 

Here's what Pakistani cricketers said after NZ called off the series: 

Here's how social media users reacted to Pakistan cricketers' claim on the microblogging site: 

What unfolded in Rawalpindi? 

After the cancellation of the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement where it said that New Zealand has unilaterally decided to cancel the series due to security concerns. The PCB said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern to assure the safety of the Kiwi cricketers and support staff, but due to the escalating level of threats assessed by the NZC security on the ground, the board decided to pull out of the series. The PCB further added that it is still willing to continue the scheduled matches against New Zealand. 

The New Zealand Cricket, however, confirmed that arrangements are already being made to bring all its players back home. New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said that the safety of players is paramount and the only responsible option was to abandon the series. "Understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," White said in a statement. Pakistan and New Zealand were slated to play a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. 

