Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wades Into WTC Final, Says 'small Country Defeated India’

As New Zealand defeated Team India in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Ageas Bowl Southampton, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his attempt to laud China's success in the sports sector commented on the defeat of Virat Kohli & Co. Team India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings on day 6 (Reserved Day) courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from New Zealand, following which the Black Caps chased the small total of 139 by losing only 2 wickets.

'Small country like New Zealand defeated India': Imran Khan

Pakistan's PMO office shared the video of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he was talking on how 'Institutionalization has helped China become an emerging power in sport'. While talking to the Chinese media, Pakistan Prime Minister said that a small country like New Zealand has defeated India in the WTC Final.

"A country of 5 million people has just won the cricket world championship from India which has 1.3 billion people. And a country of 5 million people has actually won a championship against them. Because they have a very good system of bringing up talent and polishing it. So, a country which has clearly institutionalised better they move upward because the system of polishing the talent in the country is better than the others," said Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Notably, India and New Zealand were the top two teams in terms of ICC Team rankings, however, Pakistan did not qualify for the WTC Final.

India vs New Zealand final highlights - Day 6

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from Kyle Jamieson and co. as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. Kyle Jamieson was named the 'Player of the Match' for his seven wickets in the game.

