Pakistan PM Imran Khan Was In A Relationship With Rekha? 1985 Newspaper Cutting Goes Viral

Pakistan Prime Minister for former Pak cricket team captain Imran Khan was allegedly in a relationship with superstar Indian actress Rekha, according to a viral news piece from the 1980s that is now grabbing headlines again. The report about Imran Khan and Rekha's purported relationship has resurfaced again after a journalist named Sanam Maher of Pakistan shared an archival copy of the 1985 edition of the now-defunct 'Star newspaper', which did a story on the alleged relationship. The newspaper reported that Imran Khan spent an entire month in India in 1985 to be with the Bollywood legend, Rekha.

The newspaper cited an Indian journal 'Movie' and claimed that Imran Khan and Rekha were seen spending time with each other on the beach in Mumbai and were often spotted at places that are "specially developed for privacy-seeking couples". The report further stated Rekha's mother was saying at the time that the man best suited to be her daughter's life partner could not be anyone else other than Imran Khan. The report went on to describe Imran Khan as a "glamour boy", adding "he has already enjoyed the company of Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi in the past".

What were Imran Khan and Rekha doing in their careers in 1985?

Imran Khan was busy playing the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in March of 1985 in the United Arab Emirates, which also included India, England, and Australia. India emerged victorious, defeating Australia in the finals in Sharjah. Imran Khan became the player with the most wickets in the series as he picked up 7 in just 2 games. Imran then featured in a bilateral series against Sri Lanka, which was held in October 1985 in Pakistan. He did not play any cricket from April of 1985 to October the same year.

Meanwhile, Rekha featured in three movies in 1985, including Ram Tere Kitne Nam, Faasle, and Jhoothi, as part of her extraordinary film career that spanned essentially 3 decades at the pinnacle of Bollywood. Rekha was also heavily linked at different points to other Bollywood stars of the age. She was briefly married to a businessman, Mukesh Aggarwal, in 1990 before his death that very year.

Imran Khan, meanwhile, was one of the most popular cricketers of his era and had a massive fan following including as a playboy. Imran went on to become the captain of the Pakistan team and lead the country to its maiden World Cup win in 1992. He was elected the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. His love life is a complicated affair, however. He was married to Jemima Goldsmith who later went on to have a relationship with romcom star Hugh Grant. He then married Reham Khan, who is now one of his staunchest opponents. He married for a third time to Buhsra Bibi in 2018.

