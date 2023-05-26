Pakistan Receive INR 82.6 Lac For Finishing 7th In World Test Championship, Get Roasted

The ICC has recently disclosed the prize pool for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, which amounts to a total of $3.8 million, to be divided among the nine partaking teams. The highly anticipated final between Australia and India is scheduled to take place at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11. In addition to the prestigious WTC mace, the victorious team will be rewarded with a substantial cash prize.

According to the prize-pool distribution system, the winners of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final will receive an impressive sum of $1.6 million, while the runners-up will take home $800,000. The tournament's prize money remains unchanged, maintaining the same purse as the inaugural edition of the championship, which amounted to $3.8 million. Meanwhile, netizens are trolling Pakistan as they are only slated to get $100,000 (82 Lakh) from the prize money for finishing 7th in the standings.

In 2021, Kane Williamson's New Zealand earned $1.6 million for their triumph in Southampton, where they secured an eight-wicket victory over India in a rain-affected six-day WTC final. India, on the other hand, received $800,000 for finishing second in the 2019-2021 cycle.

South Africa will earn the third-highest share of the prize money, banking $450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and ended their campaign in fourth place, will be awarded $350,000. Sri Lanka, despite being strong contenders for a spot in the final, finished in fifth place and will receive $200,000. The remaining teams, namely New Zealand, West Indies, and Bangladesh will each be rewarded with a sum of $100,000.

WTC 2021-23: Prize money distribution

Australia - TBD

India - TBD

South Africa - $450,000 (3.5 crores)

England - $350,000 (2.8 crores)

Sri Lanka - $200,000 (1.6 crores)

New Zealand - $100,000 (82 Lakhs)

Pakistan - $100,000 (82 Lakhs)

West Indies - $100,000 (82 Lakhs)

Bangladesh - $100,000 (82 Lakhs)

Image: AP