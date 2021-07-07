Pakistan Responds To News Of England Players Testing Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally responded to the news of the COVID-19 outbreak in the England camp ahead of their bilateral series, starting July 8. The PCB, in a release, said it has been in close contact with the England Cricket Board (ECB) ever since the news of its players testing COVID positive broke out. The PCB said it is "satisfied" with the assurances given by the ECB regarding the safety of its players and support staff during the course of the entire series. The PCB further stated that it has also reached out to its players and management team and has asked them to remain cautious at the hotel and match venue.

"The PCB is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the series, which commences on Thursday, 8 July, in Cardiff. The PCB has also been in touch with its team management and has advised them to exercise extra caution while in the hotel or at the match venue," PCB said in a statement.

The ECB on Tuesday announced that seven members from its ODI team returned positive COVID-19 results following RT-PCR tests on Monday. The ECB said out of the seven members who have tested positive, three are players and four belong to the support team. The ECB confirmed that all those impacted, and who came in close contact with the infected members of the side, have been asked to self-isolate keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols imposed by the UK.

England announces new squad

The ECB further confirmed that the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan will go ahead as scheduled. Ben Stokes has been named to replace Eoin Morgan as regular captain of the side. The ECB announced an all-new 18-member squad on Tuesday consisting of players not expecting a national call-up until 24 hours ago. Chris Silverwood has been named the head coach of the side for the white-ball series against Pakistan. England and Pakistan will play a three-match ODI and as many T20I matches between July 8 and July 20.

We have named a new 18-strong group for the Royal London Series against Pakistan. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince.

(Image Credit: AP)

