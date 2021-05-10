Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reaches exclusive milestone after crushing Zimbabwe in Tests

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the first captain in the nation's history to win his opening four Tests. Babar won his first Test series as captain against South Africa at home earlier this year and then went on to defeat Zimbabwe on their own turf on Monday, making it to the history books. Under Babar's captaincy, Pakistan also won three T20I series and one ODI series against the same opponents. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani congratulated the young Pakistani captain for his successful campaigns so far and also acknowledged the team's contributions.

Babar is the eighth Test captain overall to achieve the feat and only second after India's MS Dhoni to do it in the 21st century. Others, who have won their four opening Tests as captain, including WC Grace, Lord Hawke, Warwick Armstrong, Percy Chapman, Brian Close, and Ali Bacher.

"Sixth straight series win for Pakistan, Babar becomes first Pakistan captain to win opening four Tests. I want to thank each and every member of the squad for standing up to the rigours and demands of the unprecedented COVID-19 restrictions. It has been easy for the players to remain in the confinements away from their families and friends for extended periods and yet perform each time they have stepped on the field," Mani said in a statement.

Mani also highlighted that the Test series win against Zimbabwe is the sixth straight series win for Pakistan in its cricketing history. Pakistan had only won six series in a row five times before and the Monday's win took the tally to six. The Test series victory against Zimbabwe brought down the curtains on their international commitments for the 2020-21 season, during which Pakistan played 9 Tests, 6 ODIs, and 19 T20Is. Pakistan also managed to climb up the ladder on the ICC Test team rankings, where the side currently stands at the number five position, the Men in Green's best since 2017.

Pak crushes Zimbabwe

Pakistan and Zimbabwe recently played a three-match T20I series and a two-day Test series. While Pakistan managed to secure a narrow victory in the T20I series by 2-1, the Men in Green handed a humiliating defeat to the African side in the Test series as they won both games by an innings. Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 426 runs and won the second by an innings and 147 runs. Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe within three days in both the matches that were supposed to last for five days.

In the final match of the Test series, Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a scintillating double century to help his team post a mammoth total of 510 runs. He was awarded the player of the match trophy for his incredible knock. There were three five-wicket hauls in the game, one each by Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Nauman Ali.

IMAGE: PCB/Twitter