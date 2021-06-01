Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam To Tie The Knot Next Year: Reports

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is all set to start a new chapter in life as media reports suggest he will marry his cousin next year. According to reports in Pakistani news channels, who cited sources as saying that Babar will marry his paternal uncle's daughter next year. This comes a day after former Pakistan skipper and Babar's teammate Azahar Ali advised the prolific batsman to tie the knot as soon as possible. Ali, during a Q&A session on Twitter, was asked to give a piece of advice to Babar Azam, to which he had replied, "Shaadi kar le" (get married).

Babar as Pakistan skipper

Babar, who was appointed the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team last year, recently became the world's number one ODI player, ending the Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 43-month-long reign at the top. Babar was last seen in action in Pakistan's colours during the Test and a T20I series against Zimbabwe, which the Men in Green won convincingly.

While Pakistan managed to secure a narrow victory in the T20I series by 2-1, Zimbabwe was handed a humiliating defeat in the Test series as they lost both games by an innings. Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 426 runs and won the second by an innings and 147 runs. Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe within three days in both the matches that were supposed to last for five days.

In the second Test match, Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a scintillating double century to help his team post a mammoth total of 510 runs. He was awarded the player of the match trophy for his incredible knock. There were three five-wicket hauls in the game, one each by Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Nauman Ali.

Babar will next be seen in action in the second leg of the Pakistan Super League 2021 edition, where he will assume his role for Karachi Kings under the captaincy of Imad Wasim. Karachi Kings will play against Multan Sultans on June 2. PSL 6 was moved to the UAE last month after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the resumption of the tournament. Earlier this year, PSL 6 was suspended following a breach of bio-secure bubbles when the league was being held in Pakistan.

IMAGE: AP