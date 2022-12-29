Pakistan Suffer Embarrassing Moment Vs NZ As Umpire Imposes 5-run Penalty; Here's Why

The New Zealand cricket team have taken the lead in the first Test match against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. After bowling out Pakistan for 438 runs, New Zealand have their noses in front due to some brilliant batting from Kane Williamson, who scored a double century in the 1st Test. New Zealand decided to declare their first innings with the score reading 612/9, taking a 174-run lead in the Test match.

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan given a 5-run penalty

New Zealand were awarded five runs during their innings as Pakistan suffered a penalty after the ball hit the helmet behind wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali's delivery was missed by Sarfaraz as it ended up hitting the helmet and Pakistan conceded a five-run penalty. Here's the video of the incident:-

"We have to stop for a concussion protocol?" 🤔



Five penalty runs to New Zealand after the ball hits the helmet 🪖#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/JtFelmUgal — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2022

Cricket fans weren't happy with Sarfaraz's keeping as they reacted to the incident on social media.

sarfaraz's game just getting worse worse and worse — Ramsay Snow 🇪🇦 (@tantheta34) December 29, 2022

Pak is atleast entertaining Crowd and Audience with this type of comedy 😂😂😂 — Parag jani (@Paragjani13) December 29, 2022

@TheRealPCB trolling their own Wicketkeeper 😂 — Glen Maxi (@Reddy__B) December 29, 2022

Sarfraz ko itni gandi keepering krty phli br he dakhaa hy — Saud (@rockstar_intown) December 29, 2022

NZ take the lead in the 1st Test vs Pakistan

Williamson hit his fifth test double century and tailender Ish Sodhi made a career-best 65 as New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot with a meaningful 174-run lead on the fourth day of the first test on Thursday.

New Zealand finally ended Pakistan’s frustrating time on the field when captain Tim Southee declared at 612-9 just after Williamson (200 not out) lifted mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed over extra cover for his 21st boundary and then raised his double hundred with a single after a marathon 10-hour knock that also featured a six.

Abrar, who took 17 wickets in two test matches against England earlier this month, finished with 5-205 but not before Williamson and Sodhi had extended the lead with a 159-run seventh-wicket stand on a slow turning wicket.

Williamson and Sodhi dug in for well over 1 1/2 hours into the second session after New Zealand resumed on 440-2 before Pakistan claimed three quick wickets through spinners.

Both put on 79 runs in the first session and batted with lot of determination even when Pakistan took the second new ball. They stood firm against the googlies and legspin of Abrar while leftarm spinner Nauman Ali (3-185) couldn’t pose problem from the footmarks.

Sodhi finally holed out soon after crossing his previous test best of 63 – also against Pakistan in 2014 – while Southee and Neil Wagner followed without scoring.

Williamson was on 186 when last man Ajaz Patel walked in but went into the 190s with a straight six over the head of Abrar before eventually reaching his second double hundred against Pakistan in a 395-ball knock.

It was Williamson’s first international score of over 100 in almost two years since he made 238 against Pakistan at Christchurch in January 2021.

Williamson fully capitalized on two stumping chances early in his innings and also twice successfully overturned onfield lbw rulings against him through television referrals as Pakistan rued the missed opportunities.

(with AP inputs)