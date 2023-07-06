Pakistan Super League Team Owner Dies By Suicide, Reasons Behind Death Still Unknown

Alamgir Khan Tareen, the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans died by suicide on Thursday. According to Pakistan media reports, Tareen shot himself with a pistol at his residence in Gulberg, Lahore. Following the incident, the Lahore police launched an investigation and initial reports determined it to be a case of suicide.

Haider Azhar, the CEO of Multan Sultans, has confirmed the unexpected passing of Tareen. The news of the Multan Sultans owner's death has sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing community in Pakistan and abroad.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون



It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy.



May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/aISUQtAqI5 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) July 6, 2023

As per reports in Pakistani TV channels, the police discovered a handwritten suicide note left by Tareen upon arriving at the scene. The note mentioned his struggle with an undisclosed illness, leaving his loved ones and acquaintances searching for answers. Although Tareen, aged 63, was unmarried, he had plans to get married later this year in December.

Who is Alamgir Khan Tareen?

According to information available on Multan Sultans' official website, Alamgir Khan Tareen is a prominent businessman in Pakistan's South Punjab. He gained recognition for his role as the Managing Director of Shamim and Company (Pvt) Ltd. This company holds the official bottling and franchise rights for PepsiCo in South Punjab and has been under Tareen's leadership since 1990. Furthermore, he was involved in operating one of the largest water purification plants in the country.

Tareen pursued his bachelor's degree at the esteemed University of California, Berkeley, and later completed his master's degree at Yale University. He was a sports enthusiast who strongly believed in the positive impact sports can have on community development. With this belief, he bought the Multan Sultans franchise in the Pakistan Super League. Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of the team and helped them win the PSL title in 2021.

