Pakistan Team 'closer To Each Other' In Odd Biosecure Bubble In England, Says Asad Shafiq

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in England to play three Tests and three T20Is in August. Their upcoming cricketing assignment in the United Kingdom will be their first set of matches following the resumption of the sport amid the ongoing pandemic. While Azhar Ali will lead Pakistan's Test side, charismatic batsman Babar Azam will be leading their T20I side. The preparations by the Pakistan players recently went underway after the entire team stayed in a three-star hotel to complete their 14-day isolation period in Worcester.

Pakistan team begins training for a gruelling month of cricket

Pakistan training and practice session underway at Derbyshire County Ground, Derby. pic.twitter.com/jVGvBAPjdK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 15, 2020

England vs Pakistan: Asad Shafiq sees silver lining amid safety confinement from coronavirus

Pakistan cricketer Asad Shafiq is also in England as part of the visitors' Test line-up. In a recent interaction with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Asad Shafiq said that the team members are bonding better due to spending time with each other while following the ECB-imposed biosecurity protocols. He added that during previous tours, the cricketers would use to go to the malls for shopping after net practise sessions. According to him, such is not the case this time around as they get together at least thrice a day for tea and meals.

Asad Shafiq also said that the cricketers were very much missing the game for the last three months. He admitted to finding the first couple of days of net practice as difficult for the team upon their arrivals. However, he revealed that everyone in the team has now “regained their rhythm”.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England amid coronavirus United Kingdom

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Pakistan cricket sponsors

On Thursday, July 16, the PCB announced Pepsi as the Pakistan cricket sponsors until June 30, 2021. The two parties have enjoyed a long-lasting partnership with Pepsi sponsoring the Pakistan national cricket team several times in the last two decades or so.

Image credit: Pakistan Cricket Twitter