Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Live Stream: How To Watch PAK Vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE?

Afghanistan face their neighbors Pakistan in the Supneighbourser 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Wednesday. Afghanistan head into the match after losing to Sri Lanka by four wickets in their previous game, while Pakistan are coming off a win against India by five wickets. Pakistan will look to win the match and take a step further towards the Asia Cup 2022 final. Afghanistan will face India in their next Super 4 game on Thursday, while Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on Friday.

Where is Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match taking place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match is slated to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and 6 PM local time.

How to watch the live telecast of PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in India?

Indian cricket fans can also enjoy Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live streaming of PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match live on Willow TV.

How to watch the live streaming of PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match live on Sky Sports.

PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.