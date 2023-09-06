Hosts Pakistan will play the first match of the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup when they take on Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan would be looking forward to taking advantage of home support and would be looking forward to starting the super-four stage on a winning note. Bangladesh registered a big win over Afghanistan with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto hitting centuries. They would derive strength from their latest performance.

Liton Das is likely to be included in Bangladesh's playing XI

Pakistan has won 32 out of 37 ODI games played against Pakistan

Bangladesh finished in the second spot in Group B

Here is everything you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming:

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match take place?

The match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 will take place on 6th September 2023.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 game take place?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup cricket 2023?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh.

How to watch Asia Cup 2023 online for free?

Viewers can witness the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match online for free on the Hotstar App mobile version.

How to watch PAK vs BAN live streaming of Asia Cup 2023?

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between PAK vs BAN in the UK?

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.

Where can I watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between PAK vs BAN in the USA?

ESPN+ will broadcast the match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.

Asia Cup Group Stage: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud