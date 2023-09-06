Quick links:
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Image: BCB)
Hosts Pakistan will play the first match of the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup when they take on Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan would be looking forward to taking advantage of home support and would be looking forward to starting the super-four stage on a winning note. Bangladesh registered a big win over Afghanistan with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto hitting centuries. They would derive strength from their latest performance.
Here is everything you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming:
The match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 will take place on 6th September 2023.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
The match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 3 PM IST.
The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh.
Viewers can witness the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match online for free on the Hotstar App mobile version.
Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.
ESPN+ will broadcast the match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.
Pakistan predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Bangladesh predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud