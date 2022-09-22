Pakistan Vs England 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, H2H & More

Pakistan is all set to battle England in the 2nd T20I match scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 22. The Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match is scheduled to be played in Karachi and will start at 8:00 PM IST. England has already taken a 1-0 lead in the seven-match T20I series after a nail-biting 6-wicket win in the opening match.

Babar Azam's struggle with the bat continued as he failed to register a big score in the opening match of the series despite getting a start. Azam's opening partner Mohammad Rizwan played well to score 68 runs. For England, Luke Wood picked up three wickets, while Adil Rashid chipped in with 2 wickets. England was able to chase the target in the last over with Alex Hales celebrating his return to the England team by smashing a half-century.

Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 42 runs off 25 balls to guide England to victory. For Pakistan, Usman Qadir picked up two wickets, while Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani chipped in with one wicket apiece. While the home team will look to level the series, the visitors will be aiming to extend their lead. Ahead of the exciting clash, we take a look at Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the PAK vs ENG match.

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Rasheed Khan

Pakistan vs England fantasy picks

Mohammad Rizwan

The in-form batsman carried his Asia Cup form in the 1st T20I scoring fifty in the opening match. He will look to carry on the form in the upcoming match and register yet another half-century.

Babar Azam

The Pakistani captain has got tarts but failed to convert them into big scores. He recently lost his number one spot to teammate Mohammad Rizwan. Azam scored 31 runs in the opening match but will look to do much better in the second match .

Alex Hales

The wicket-keeper batsman celebrated his return to the England team scoring 53 runs off 40 balls-knock. He will aim to continue his fine form in the second T20I match as well.

Harry Brook

The youngster played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 42 runs off 25 balls in the opening game. He will aim to get his maiden fifty if given chance to play in the 2nd T20I

Pakistan vs England probbale XI

Pakistan probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England probable XI

