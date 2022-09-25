Pakistan Vs England 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, H2H & More

Quick links:
Pakistan and England are all set to lock horns in the fourth T20 International of their seven-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at National Stadium in Karachi and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST. England are currently 2-1 ahead in the contest having won the first and third match by 6 wickets and 63 runs, respectively. Pakistan won the second game by 10 wickets. Pakistan will be eager to win the fourth match in order to make a comeback in the series.
Alex Hales, Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali are the players to watch out for from the England team, while Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shan Masood are the players to keep an eye on from the Pakistan team. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan can be good picks for captains in fantasy apps, while Moeen Ali and Shan Masood can be good picks as vice-captains.
Pakistan and England have played a total of 24 T20I games against one another. Out of these 24 matches, England have won 16 whereas Pakistan have emerged victorious in only 7 games. Meanwhile, one match ended without a result.
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Phil Salt
Batters: Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Shan Masood
All-rounders: Moeen Ali (vc), Sam Curran, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt
Batters: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood (vc), Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
Pakistan's predicted XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
England's predicted XI: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali (vc), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.
