Pakistan Vs England 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, H2H & More

Pakistan and England are all set to lock horns in the fourth T20 International of their seven-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at National Stadium in Karachi and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST. England are currently 2-1 ahead in the contest having won the first and third match by 6 wickets and 63 runs, respectively. Pakistan won the second game by 10 wickets. Pakistan will be eager to win the fourth match in order to make a comeback in the series.

Pakistan vs England: Fantasy tips

Alex Hales, Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali are the players to watch out for from the England team, while Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shan Masood are the players to keep an eye on from the Pakistan team. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan can be good picks for captains in fantasy apps, while Moeen Ali and Shan Masood can be good picks as vice-captains.

Pakistan vs England: Head-to-head record

Pakistan and England have played a total of 24 T20I games against one another. Out of these 24 matches, England have won 16 whereas Pakistan have emerged victorious in only 7 games. Meanwhile, one match ended without a result.

Pakistan vs England: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Phil Salt

Batters: Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (vc), Sam Curran, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs England: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood (vc), Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan vs England: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan's predicted XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

England's predicted XI: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone.

Pakistan vs England: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali (vc), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.

Image: Twitter@PakistanCricket