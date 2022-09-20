After reaching the finals of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 tournament, Pakistan are all set to host England in a seven-match T20I series, beginning September 20. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series between two of the top sides in the world, here is a look at how to watch the series live in India and the UK, and the Pakistan vs England live streaming details.

What time will PAK vs ENG 1st T20I begin?

The Pakistan vs England first T20I will begin live at 8:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will PAK vs ENG 1st T20I take place?

The first Pakistan vs England T20I will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Pakistan vs England T20I series live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all the matches on the official social media handles of both teams.

Pakistan vs England live streaming details

As for the Pakistan vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Pakistan vs England T20I series live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the Pakistan vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to the Sky Sports app. The game will begin live at 3:30 PM BST on Tuesday, September 20.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England live in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I will be telecasted live on PTV Sports Channel.

Pakistan vs England squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm