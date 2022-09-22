After an outstanding six-wicket win in the first T20I, England are all set to face Pakistan in the second match of the series on Thursday. After restricting the Men in Green to 158/7 in 20 overs in the first T20I, The Three Lions chased down the target with four balls to spare. Debutant Luke Wood won the player-of-the-match after he registered brilliant figures of 3/24.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series, England will hope to carry on their momentum when they face Pakistan in the second T20I. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between two of the best sides in the world, here is a look at how to watch the series live in India and the UK, and the Pakistan vs England live streaming details.

What time will PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I begin?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I will begin live at 8:00 PM IST on Thursday, September 22.

Where will PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I take place?

The second Pakistan vs England T20I will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Pakistan vs England T20I series live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all the matches on the official social media handles of both teams.

Pakistan vs England live streaming details

As for the Pakistan vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Pakistan vs England T20I series live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the Pakistan vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to the Sky Sports app. The game will begin live at 3:30 PM BST on Thursday, September 22.

How to watch ENG vs PAK in Pakistan?

Pakistan fans wanting to see their side face England can tune in to the PTV Sports Channel.