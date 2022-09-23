After suffering a disappointing defeat in the first T20I of the seven-match series against England, Pakistan came fighting back in the second game as they won it by 10 wickets and with three balls to spare. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the player of the match after smacking an outstanding hundred. He scored an unbeaten 110 runs off just 66 deliveries and formed an unbeaten partnership of 203 runs with opening batsman Mohammed Rizwan.

After levelling the series at 1-1, Pakistan will be buzzing with confidence when they face England again for the third T20I on Friday. Ahead of the game, here is a look at how to watch the series live in India and UK, and the Pakistan vs England live streaming details.

What time will PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I begin?

The third Pakistan vs England T20I will begin live at 8:00 PM IST on Friday, September 23.

Where will PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I take place?

The third Pakistan vs England T20I will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Pakistan vs England T20I series live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all the matches on the official social media handles of both teams in contention.

Pakistan vs England live streaming details

As for the Pakistan vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Pakistan vs England T20I series live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the Pakistan vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to the Sky Sports app. The game will begin live at 3:30 PM BST on Friday, September 23.

How to watch ENG vs PAK in Pakistan?

Pakistan fans wanting to see their side face England can tune in to the PTV Sports Channel.