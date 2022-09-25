Pakistan Vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 4th T20I Live On TV & Online?

After levelling the series at 1-1, Pakistan's confidence hit rock bottom after England crushed them in the 3rd T20I by 63 runs. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook were excellent with the bat as they scored unbeaten 70 runs and 81 runs respectively to take England's total past 200 runs. Shan Masood was the top scorer for Pakistan in the previous match with 65 runs, while Mark Wood finished with 3 wickets. Pakistan will be looking for contributions from the middle-order batters in the remaining games if they hope to win the seven-match series.

England, on the other hand, will look to keep their good work going in the remaining matches. On Sunday, September 25, both teams are set to lock horns in the fourth T20I as Pakistan looks to level the series. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how to watch Pakistan vs England series live in India and UK, and Pakistan vs England live streaming details.

What time will Pakistan vs England 4th T20I begin?

The fourth Pakistan vs England T20I will begin live at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 25.

Where will Pakistan vs England 4th T20I take place?

The fourth Pakistan vs England T20I will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live in India?

Those who wish to watch Pakistan vs England T20I series live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The channels Sony Six SD/HD will be telecasting the match. Meanwhile, one can also check the live scores and updates of the match on the official social media handles of both teams.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England live streaming online?

For those wishing to watch the match online, the SonyLIV app will be streaming the game.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England live in UK?

Sky Sports Network will be telecasting the Pakistan vs England T20I series live. One can also tune in to the Sky Sports app to watch the match. The game will begin live at 3:30 PM BST on Sunday, September 25.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can tune in to the PTV Sports Channel to watch their side take on England.