The England Cricket team are all set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years when they will face them in a blockbuster seven-match T20I series, beginning September 20. The first T20I will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin live at 8:00 PM IST. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series, here is a look at our Pakistan vs England Dream11 prediction for the first T20I and the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Pakistan vs England squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (w), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Predicted Pakistan vs England Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Pakistan vs England key fantasy picks

Despite Pakistan captain Babar Azam's relatively poor performance at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, he could yet prove to be the difference maker against England. Despite only averaging 19.14 in T20Is this year, he continues to boast a strong average of 42.36 in this format, suggesting that it could only be a matter of time before he finds his own self.

Among the many stars in the England team, Adil Rashid could be a key player for them. With the best figures of 4/35 against Pakistan, the spinner has been one of the most effective bowlers against the Men in Green. He has picked up 12 wickets against Pakistan from 11 matches.

Pakistan vs England Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounder(s): Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali (C), Mohammad Nawaz (VC), David Willey

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Reece Topley

Pakistan vs England h2h record

When it comes to the T20I head-to-head record of the two sides, the two teams have faced each other on 21 occasions previously, with Pakistan having won six of those clashes. Meanwhile, England has won 14 of those encounters, while one match has ended with no result.