Pakistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: PAK Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, H2H & Playing XI

Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of Pakistan vs Hong Kong match, we take a look at PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction, playing XI, fantasy picks, and other details.

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan vs Hong Kong dream11 prediction

The final league stage match of the Asia Cup 2022 will witness Pakistan take on Hong Kong in a do-or-die clash on Friday, September 2. The Group A match is scheduled to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will start at 7: 30 PM IST. Pakistan lost their opening match against India by 5 wickets and despite the loss, the Babar Azam-led team will start as overwhelming favourites in the upcoming match.

Hong Kong on the other hand lost to India by a margin of 40 runs in their opening Asia Cup 2022 natch. The bowling unit did not have a great time on the field as they leaked runs. The batters though showed a spirited performance showcasing the threat the side can pose. Here, take a look at PAK vs HK Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Hong Kong news playing XI news, and other details.

PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah

All-rounders: Yasim Murtaza, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Nasim Shah/Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Ehsan Khan,Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan vs Hong Kong head-to-head record

Pakistan holds the upper hand in the head-to-head meeting against Hong Kong. The men in green have won both their previous meetings.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong fantasy tips

Babar Azam 

The Pakistan skipper had a rare failure with the bat getting out for just 10 runs in the last match against India. The upcoming match against Hing Kong will be an ideal opportunity for the opener to get some runs.

Mohammad Rizwan 

The wicketkeeper-batter had to work hard for his 43 runs against India as Pakistan lost the match in the last over. The upcoming match against Hong Kong will be an opportunity for the opener to get back his rhythm and make a big score.

Babar Hayat 

The top-order batter was Hong Kong's most successful batter scoring 41 runs off 35 deliveries. His ability to keep the scoreboard ticking by also scoring runs at a brisk pace makes him a must-buy.

Mohammad Nawaz

The left-arm spinner was the most successful bowler for Pakistan against India picking up three wickets. Not only did Nawaz dismiss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja he almost took the team past the finish line before the heroics of Hardik Pandya. He will be expected to play a similar role for Pakistan in this game.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong probable playing XI 

Pakistan probable XI 

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasim Shah/ Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong probabale playing XI 

Nizakat Khan (capt), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

