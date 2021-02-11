Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Teams, Lahore Weather Update

Pakistan will go up against South Africa in the 1st T20I of South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2021. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST (6:00 pm PST) from the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 11, 2021. Here are the Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details, how to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I live in India, the Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report and weather forecast for the contest.

Pakistan team training session at the GSL on the eve of #PAKvSA T20I series.#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/S6ZLNw465J — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2021

South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa preview

After a massive victory against the visiting South African side in the recently concluded Test series, the Men in Green will be backing themselves to sweep the Proteas in the 3-match T20I series as well. Having had to abandon their home grounds in Pakistan after the 2009 incident, Pakistan's immense success against South Africa bodes well, not just for their cricketing fortunes, but also for the possibility of cricket returning to the nation.

Making their first visit to Pakistan since 2007, South Africa will want to go back home with at least one win in the entire tour. However, things will not be as easy for them as for the hosts. Not only will the visitors be playing in unfamiliar subcontinent conditions, but they will also be missing a huge chunk of their senior squad which was rested in order to play the now cancelled home series against Australia. Heinrich Klaasen will lead the young side in their quest to avenge their Test series defeat.

The series will also be good practice for both teams as the T20 World Cup approaches. Pakistan have won three of their last five T20Is, against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. However, for South Africa, this will be a chance to win their first T20I match in almost a year. And they could be boosted by the fact that Pakistan are likely to play without their top T20I performers in recent times, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details

After many years, fans can watch a Pakistan home game live on Indian television, with Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD set to telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I in the country. The game can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. The Pakistan vs South Africa T20 live scores can be found on the social media handles of the PCB and CSA as well as the boards’ websites.

Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report and Lahore weather forecast

It has been a while since an international game was played at the Gaddafi Stadium, but going by the PSL and other domestic tournaments, the pitch is expected to be a balanced one. The batsmen are expected to have considerable advantages on the surface, with pacers and spinners coming into action towards the end. Accuweather predicts clear skies and a slightly humid evening in store for the players. The temperature in Lahore will be 21°C.

Image Credits: PCB Twitter

