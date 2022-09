Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final: PAK Vs SL Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips And Playing XI

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns against each other in Sunday's final of the 2022 Asia Cup. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. The last time Pakistan and Sri Lanka played each other was in the final match of the Super 4 stage, where the island nation defeated the Men in Green by 5 wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Fantasy tips

Players to keep an eye on from Pakistan squad include Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, and Naseem Shah, while from the Sri Lankan side, they include Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. In fantasy sports apps, Mohammad Rizwan or Mohammad Nawaz would make excellent captains. Nassem Shah and Shadab Khan might be good choices for vice-captains.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Fakhar Zaman, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nawaz (vc)

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Shadab Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Full squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

