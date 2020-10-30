Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Cricket is all set to return to Pakistan after the COVID-19 pandemic as Zimbabwe begin their tour on Friday, October 30. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details, match preview, pitch and weather report for the same.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live: 1st ODI preview

Rawalpindi will be hosting international cricket for the first time since 2006 as Zimbabwe lock horns with Pakistan on Friday. The hosts were one of the first teams to embrace the 'bubble life' having travelled to England in July. While it has been a while since Babar Azam was named Pakistan limited-overs skipper, he will be taking charge in his first ODI.

Zimbabwe also have a new captain in Chamu Chibhabha. Both teams will like to begin the series with a win, which also marks the beginning of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup Super League for both these sides. Pakistan are favourites, but Zimbabwe could mount an upset on Friday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI pitch and weather report

The pitch in Rawalpindi is likely to aid the batsmen with some even bounce meaning batsmen will get full value for their shots. Short boundaries and fast outfield will further aid their cause and one can expect a high-scoring game on Friday. Accuweather predicts that there is no probability of rainfall and the temperatures are likely to hover in the late 20s. Captains winning the toss are likely to bowl first as dew could be a decisive factor when bowling second.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe squads

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

Zimbabwe squad

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

How to watch PAK vs ZIM live in India?

There is no official telecast of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series in India. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming will be available on PTV Sports. FOr PAK vs ZIM live scores, in-match highlights and other details, fans can refer to the social media handles of both teams and the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) website. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Friday, October 30.

(Image Courtesy: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter)

