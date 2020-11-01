Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in the 2nd match of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, November 1. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming info, how to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live in India and where to catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live scores.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Pitch Report And Dubai Weather Forecast

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming info and preview

The Men In Green will start as favourites following their brilliant performance in the 1st ODI on Friday. Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz ripped through the Zimbabwe batting lineup, sharing 9 wickets between them. Chasing a target of 282 to win, Brendon Taylor and Wesley Madhevere rattled the home side in a century partnership. However, they failed to take the team past the final hurdle.

For Pakistan. Haris Sohail top-scored with 71 from 82 balls with six fours and two sixes while Imam ul Haq made 58 from 75 balls as the top order failed to provide a solid start. Skipper Babar Azam failed with the bat in the 1st ODI, though he'll be raring to go in the second ODI of the series and put it all to bed..

Also Read: 'You Have Nothing To Lose', Says MOM Ben Stokes As Rajasthan Live To Fight Another Day

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Weather report

Accuweather predicts sunny weather with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 20% with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any rain interruptions.

Also Read: Wahab, Afridi Help Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe By 26 Runs

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has assisted bowlers in the early stages of the match as the batsmen found it difficult to get going. However, the pitch is still good for batting and batsmen will find it easy to score runs once they have spent time on the wicket.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL Points Table Update: Rajasthan Jump To 6th, Hyderabad Aim For 4th Spot

Telecast of PAK vs ZIM live in India

There is no official telecast of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series in India. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming will be available on PTV Sports. For PAK vs ZIM live scores and in-match highlights, fans can refer to the social media handles of both teams and the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) website. The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST on Sunday, November 1.

Image: Zimbabwe Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.