Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in the 3rd and final match of the ODI series on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming info, how to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live in India and where to catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live scores.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming info and preview

Pakistan will be hoping to continue their good run in the final ODI match and inflict whitewash towards the visiting Zimbabwe side. The Babar Azam-led side is expected to test their bench strength after the management decided to bring in some changes in the squad for 3rd ODI. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be looking to end the ODI series with a win.

15 member squad for the 3rd #PAKvZIM ODI announced



Imam ul Haq

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Babar Azam (c)

Abdullah Shafiq

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Iftikhar Ahmed

Khushdil Shah

Faheem Ashraf

Zafar Gohar

Usman Qadir

Wahab Riaz

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Hasnain

Musa Khan

The series was expected to be a cakewalk for the home side but Chamu Chibabha’s men showed that they are no pushovers and can hold their head high for the way they stretched the home side in the first two matches. Expect the African side to put up better performance despite the match being a dead rubber.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Weather report

Accuweather predicts sunny weather with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 22% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any rain interruptions.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Pitch report

The bowlers have been dominant in the first two matches. However, the pitch at Rawalpindi is still good for batting and batsmen will find it easy to score runs once they have spent time on the wicket. It is likely that the team winning the toss would bowl first.

Telecast of PAK vs ZIM live in India

There is no official telecast of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series in India. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming will be available on PTV Sports. For PAK vs ZIM live scores and in-match highlights, fans can refer to the social media handles of both teams and the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) website. The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 3.

