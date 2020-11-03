Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in the 3rd and final match of the ODI series on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming info, how to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live in India and where to catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live scores.
Pakistan will be hoping to continue their good run in the final ODI match and inflict whitewash towards the visiting Zimbabwe side. The Babar Azam-led side is expected to test their bench strength after the management decided to bring in some changes in the squad for 3rd ODI. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be looking to end the ODI series with a win.
15 member squad for the 3rd #PAKvZIM ODI announced— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 2, 2020
Imam ul Haq
Fakhar Zaman
Haider Ali
Babar Azam (c)
Abdullah Shafiq
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Iftikhar Ahmed
Khushdil Shah
Faheem Ashraf
Zafar Gohar
Usman Qadir
Wahab Riaz
Shaheen Afridi
Mohammad Hasnain
Musa Khan#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/visRcH6p3m
The series was expected to be a cakewalk for the home side but Chamu Chibabha’s men showed that they are no pushovers and can hold their head high for the way they stretched the home side in the first two matches. Expect the African side to put up better performance despite the match being a dead rubber.
Accuweather predicts sunny weather with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 22% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any rain interruptions.
The bowlers have been dominant in the first two matches. However, the pitch at Rawalpindi is still good for batting and batsmen will find it easy to score runs once they have spent time on the wicket. It is likely that the team winning the toss would bowl first.
There is no official telecast of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series in India. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming will be available on PTV Sports. For PAK vs ZIM live scores and in-match highlights, fans can refer to the social media handles of both teams and the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) website. The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 3.
