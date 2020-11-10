Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Pakistan team will square off with Zimbabwe in the final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, November 10, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs ZIM live action will kick off at 4:00 PM (IST). Here are the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details and how to watch PAK vs ZIM live in India.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I

The Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan has entertained cricket fans throughout the world with its high-octane cricket matches. Despite having lost the ODI as well as the T20I series, the strong show put up by the visitors cannot be discounted. Pakistan have already clinched the 3-match series after beating the opposition comprehensively in the first two fixtures.

Zimbabwe, who had pulled off a miraculous win after a Super Over in the final ODI, will look to replicate the same in this encounter as well. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir shared three wickets in the last match, whereas captain Babar Azam and Haider Ali starred with the bat to steer their team to a series win. Zimbabwe will be keen to avenge their earlier losses and end the series on a winning note.

For his sensational innings Haider Ali is the Man of the Match.#PAKvZIM | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/FOqOrfsU9p — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2020

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: weather forecast

As for the weather, conditions seem ideal for a 40-over duel between the two nations. A significant cloud cover is expected during the match time. However, fortunately, there are absolutely no chances of rain interrupting the contest. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the start of the match, but it will get cooler in the latter half of the match.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: pitch report

The Rawalpindi wicket is known to provide ample assistance to the batsman. However, in this series, we have witnessed that faster bowlers have been able to extract some swing early in the innings. In the first two matches of the series, the team batting first struggled to post a huge score, and the same trend is likely to continue in the final game as well. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first and make the most of the conditions.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming and PAK vs ZIM live in India

There is no live telecast scheduled for the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series in India. However, fans can visit the YouTube page of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the live streaming of the game. For PAK vs ZIM live scores, one can keep a tab on the social media pages of the PCB.

